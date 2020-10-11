Class 12 Student Becomes District Collector in Andhra's Anantapur for International Girl Child Day

As part of an initiative to expose girl students to the responsibilities of administrative officers, a class 12 student was made District Collector of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for one day.

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Shravani, a class 12 student of the Garladinne Mandal Kasturba school, took charge as District Collector. She was invited by Collector Gandham Chandradu, Joint Collector Nishant Kumar and other district officials to the office and was ceremoniously seated in the Collector's chair. Fulfilling the responsibility that the title of District Collector warrants, she signed a file sanctioning the disbursal of compensation to a victim in a case registered under the Disha Act.

In the first programme of its kind in Anantapur district, initiated by Chandradu, names of government school students were drawn at random and they were asked to carry out the duties of administrative officials at various levels. Two other girls, Madhu Sri and Sahasra, were selected to be Joint Collectors for the day. Girls also served as tehsildars in 63 areas across the district.

Speaking about the need for the initiative, the Collector Gandham Chandradu said, " The programme is designed to help students experience the responsibility of officers to choose their goals and study to reach higher levels. Justice will be done to people when most positions of responsibility are held by women." Women employees at the Collector's office said that such an experience would improve the girls' self-esteem and encourage to them to study harder.