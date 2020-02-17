Take the pledge to vote

Class 12 Student 'Dies of Shock' after Shoplifting Chocolate Bar from Hyderabad Supermarket

The student's friends said that he had shoplifted a chocolate and was spotted by a security guard, after which he panicked and, according to eyewitnesses, collapsed.

IANS

Updated:February 17, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: A college student died under suspicious circumstances at a leading supermarket here on Sunday night after he was allegedly found stealing a chocolate.

L. Sateesh, 17, a Class 12 private college student from Vanasthalipuram, along with his two friends had gone to the supermarket to buy chocolates.

According to Sateesh's friends he lifted a chocolate and kept it in his pocket. This was noticed by a security guard.

When the teenager was leaving the supermarket with his friends, the security guard called him. He panicked and threw the chocolate. When the security guard frisked him, he did not find chocolate.

Eye-witnesses said he suddenly fell on the security guard and collapsed. Sateesh's friends shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. They said the security guard did not attack him and suspect that he might have collapsed due to the shock of being caught for stealing.

The boy's family members alleged that he died due to the assault by the security personnel of the supermarket. They staged a protest at the supermarket demanding justice.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and launched an investigation.

