Class 12 Student Jumps off School Building in Haryana’s Palwal

A class 12 student was hospitalised with serious injury after he jumped off from the second floor of a private school in Palwal district of Haryana on Tuesday morning. The school management admitted the injured student to a private hospital, where he is receiving treatment. The student took the extreme step as he wanted to end his life after facing harassment by his classmates, police said.

A suicide note written by him has been recovered by the police. The student has received major injuries in his legs. School director Suresh Bhardwaj said, “We admitted the injured student to a private hospital. He is receiving treatment. We also informed the police about the incident.” Bhardwaj said an internal inquiry will be conducted to find out the exact reason behind the student’s suicide attempt. Action will be taken by the school administration whoever will be found guilty in this incident.

The injured student told the police that some of his classmates harassed him and used to make fun of him. They used to mock him and were passing rude comments at him after which he took this step.

At present, no formal complaint has been lodged in this case. Police said that action will be taken against the accused after receiving the complaint.

A police official said that they got the information that a student has tried to die by suicide by jumping from the second floor of a private school.

“We reached the spot as soon as we got the information. It came to light that a student had attempted suicide after being harassed and abused by some students of his own class. A suicide note has also been found from his possession,” the police official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here