Class 12 Student Jumps to Death from Overhead Water Tank in MP Even as Police Tried to Save Her
The police were alerted when someone saw the 19-year-old woman standing on top of the overhead water tank in her locality.
Representative Image
Shivpuri: A 19-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping from an overhead water tank in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri town on Tuesday, the police said.
The police tried to dissuade Sakshi Tiwari, the woman, from taking the extreme step, but she jumped off before any further step could be taken to save her, an official said. Tiwari, a resident of Priyadarshani Colony, was studying in class 12 at the Rainbow Higher Secondary School in the town, said police inspector Deepti Tomar.
The police were alerted when someone saw Tiwari standing on top of the overhead water tank in her locality, and Tomar and other officials rushed to the spot.
"I tried my best to persuade her to climb down, but she did not budge and instead jumped off," the inspector said.
Tiwari was declared brought dead at the hospital. "We have registered a case. We are investigating what prompted her to end her life," the officer added.
