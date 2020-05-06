Take the pledge to vote

Class 12 Student Jumps to Death in Gurugram; Cops Probe His Alleged Link in 'Bois Locker Room' Case

The police official ruled out any foul play during preliminary investigation. The deceased has not left any suicide note.

IANS

Updated:May 6, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
Class 12 Student Jumps to Death in Gurugram; Cops Probe His Alleged Link in 'Bois Locker Room' Case
Image for representation.

Gurugram: A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide in Gurugram's upscale residential condominium in DLF phase 5 area on Tuesday night.

The deceased, a resident of DLF Carlton Estate, jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor of the building at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The local police are investigating his alleged involvement in Bois Locker Room Instagram account.

"We have seized his mobile phone and sent to forensic lab for analysis. We have also involved cyber crime cell to investigate his social media accounts and nature of chatting he does, to understand his character and possible reason of taking extreme step," said Deepak Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station.

The police official ruled out any foul play during preliminary investigation. The deceased has not left any suicide note. Further action will be taken only after detailed reports of his mobile analysis is received. As of now, legal proceedings under CrPC 174 have been initiated.

