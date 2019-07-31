Take the pledge to vote

Class 12 Student of Delhi School Accused of Assaulting Junior Kills Herself

A day before the suicide, the parents of a girl student from Class 11 had complained to the school principal that the deceased, along with two boys, had thrashed their daughter outside school.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:July 31, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 17-year-old student of Class XII of Pushp Vihar Kendriya Vidyalaya in New Delhi committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta. The incident took place on Tuesday.

Upon inquiry, it was found that a day before the incident, the parents of a girl student from Class XI had complained to the school principal about the senior girl. They alleged that the deceased, along with two boys, had thrashed their daughter outside school. After the incident, the junior girl's parents had complained to the school.

The school had informed the deceased girl's mother about the incident and the complaint. The mother had visited the school to meet the teachers and since they had left by the time, she was asked to come again on Tuesday with her daughter.

No foul play is suspected so far in the suicide case. The postmortem was conducted on Wednesday and the body handed over to the family members. Further investigation is in progress.

