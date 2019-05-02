English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 12th Result 2019: List of Results Expected in May
The students can check their 2019 Class 12th Result at the state board’s official website, or at other websites like http://delhi.indiaresults.com, https://results.gov.in/, https://results.gov.in/
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
Class 12th Board Result I With a start to college admission season, all the students are eagerly waiting for their Board Result for Class 12th Examination conducted by various boards. The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Result 2019 for Class 12, CBSE 12th Result 2019 today, whereas the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ISC (Indian School Certificate) 12th Result 2019 on 7th May.
All the students who have appeared for CBSE 12th Result 2019 can check their result at CBSE's official website.
website. For 2019 ISC Class 12th Examinations, the students can check their 2019 ISC Class 12th Result at www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org
Here’s a list of all other Class 12th Board Result 2019 that are expected to be declared soon. The students can check their 2019 Class 12th Result at the state board’s official website, or at other websites like http://delhi.indiaresults.com/, https://results.gov.in/, https://results.gov.in/ .
1. Nagaland HSLC 12th Result 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the 2019 Result of High Senior School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or NBSE Class 12 Examination on May 18 on the board's official website nbsenagaland.com.
2. UK Board 12th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is all set to release the UK 12th Class Board Exams Result in the month of May. The Uttarakhand Vidyalaya Shiksha Parishad/ UK Board will be releasing the 2019 UK Board Class 12th Result on www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.
3. Haryana Board 12th Class Result 2019: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to release 2019 HBSE 12th Class Board Exam Result in the 2nd week of May. The Haryana Board 2019 Class 12th Result will be announced on www.bseh.org.in.
4. GSEB HSC Result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHEB) will declare the GSEB Class 12th Result 2019 in the first week of May. All the students can check their 2019 GSEB Class 12th Result at the official website http://www.gseb.org.
5. COHSEM HSE Result 2019: The Council for Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) is likely to release Manipur Board Class 12th Result 2019 in May 2019 on their official website https://cohsem.nic.in or http://www.manipurcohsem.com/ or http://manresults.nic.in.
6. MP Board 12th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce Madhya Pradesh Inter Result 2019 in the 1st week of May 2019. The MP Board 12th Result 2019 will be announced on their official website www.mpbse.nic.in.
7. TBSE HS Result 2019: The Tripura BSE will announce the TBSE Higher Secondary Result 2019 in the second week of May 2019 on www.tbse.in.
8. Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or 2019 Maharashtra Class 12th Result in the last week of May on their official website www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in & www.mahresult.nic.in.
9. WB HS Result 2019: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) can release the West Bengal Class 12th Result 2019 in the first or second week of June. The 2019 WB Class 12th Result will be released on wbresults.nic.in.
