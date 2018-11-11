English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 3 Student Sexually Abuses 5-year-old Girl in Ghaziabad, Leaves Her in a Pool of Blood
After listening to the girl's cries for help, some people reached the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Ghaziabad: A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a class 3 student, police said on Saturday.
The 11-year-old boy took the girl to a desolate place and then sexually abused her, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.
After listening to her cries for help, some people reached the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The girl's father lodged a complaint in this regard, the SP said, adding that the boy was detained, the SP said.
