GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Class 3 Student Sexually Abuses 5-year-old Girl in Ghaziabad, Leaves Her in a Pool of Blood

After listening to the girl's cries for help, some people reached the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2018, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Class 3 Student Sexually Abuses 5-year-old Girl in Ghaziabad, Leaves Her in a Pool of Blood
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a class 3 student, police said on Saturday.

The 11-year-old boy took the girl to a desolate place and then sexually abused her, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

After listening to her cries for help, some people reached the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The girl's father lodged a complaint in this regard, the SP said, adding that the boy was detained, the SP said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...