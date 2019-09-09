Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Class 4 Girl, Sent to Medical Room After Fainting, Raped by School Teacher, Vice-principal in Jharkhand

According to the FIR, the girl fainted in her classroom and a teacher sent her to the school's sickroom where she was allegedly raped.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Class 4 Girl, Sent to Medical Room After Fainting, Raped by School Teacher, Vice-principal in Jharkhand
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Dhanbad: A class 4 student of a school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was allegedly raped by two school teachers, including the vice-principal, in the sickroom of the institution, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered at Katras police station against the two teachers of the Topchanchhi-based school after the girl accused them of raping her in the sickroom of the institution a month ago, the police said.

The Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishor Kaushal, told reporters on Sunday that the FIR was lodged on Saturday based on the nine-year-old victim’s complaint and that the "matter is serious.”

"The police are investigating the case from all angles and action will be taken on the basis of medical test report," the SSP said.

Medical test of the girl was conducted on Sunday at the Patliputra Medical College Hospital, the PMCH Superintendent, Dr H K Singh, said.

Police recorded the statement of the girl in a local court under section 164 after the FIR was registered, the SSP said.

The FIR was lodged against the two teachers, including the vice-principal, and school's sickroom nurse, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

According to the FIR, a month ago the girl had fainted in her classroom.

A teacher sent her to the sickroom, where the nurse gave her medicine, and she lost consciousness. She was allegedly raped and the vice-principal and the class teacher were allegedly involved in the crime, police said.

A few days later the girl's family took her to a doctor as she was not well.

The doctor apprehended something wrongdoing with the girl.

When asked, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents on Friday.

A team of senior police officers questioned the students, teachers and the principal of school.

The principal, Tanushree Banerjee, said she was not informed about the alleged incident. "I don't believe as sickroom of school remains crowded with students. However, the allegation is serious and the school will cooperate with the police in their investigation," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram