Class 4 Student Raped in UP, Hospitalised After Condition Deteriorates

An 11-year-old student of class 4, who was allegedly raped, was on Tuesday admitted to the medical college here after her condition deteriorated. Family members of the victim alleged that after committing the crime on January 7, the accused from the same village tried to kill her and left the place assuming that she was dead.

"A case has been registered in the matter following a complaint by the girl's family members. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail, and the matter is being probed," Superintendent of Police S Anand said. According to police, the girl was taken to a health centre in Tilhar from where she was referred to Shahjahanpur Medical College Hospital. She was sent back home after the medical examination. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Tilhar Roshanlal Verma said he admitted the girl to the medical college after her condition worsened. "On getting the information that the condition of the girl is very bad, I reached her house and got her admitted to the medical college," he told PTI. Verma also said that he raised the matter with the principal secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath, district magistrate and the superintendent of police. He demanded for a thorough probe into the incident.

Chief Medical Superintendent U P Sinha said the girl was brought to the medical college by the BJP MLA. "A team of doctors is looking after the girl," Sinha said.