English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 5 Girl Dies After Drinking From Classmate's Water Bottle in Delhi School
The bottle from which she had 'water' after lunch has been seized and will be sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the girl's death, police said.
Image for representation purpose only.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Class 5 student of a private school in Delhi died on Wednesday after she drank from a classmate's water bottle, which is suspected to have contained an "acid-like substance", police said.
The incident happened at a school in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area and the 11-year-old girl, who died, lives nearby.
After having lunch, she drank from a classmate's water bottle. Then she vomited in the classroom, following which she was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, where she died during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) said.
Sources said it is suspected that the girl consumed a corrosive substance. The forensic teams collected samples from the spot and it was found that the portion of the floor where she had thrown up was completely discoloured, leading the police to suspect she had consumed acid.
The bottle from which she had "water" after lunch has been seized and will be sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the girl's death, police said.
Officials said the exact cause of the death will be ascertained through the autopsy report, which is awaited.
The incident happened at a school in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area and the 11-year-old girl, who died, lives nearby.
After having lunch, she drank from a classmate's water bottle. Then she vomited in the classroom, following which she was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, where she died during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) said.
Sources said it is suspected that the girl consumed a corrosive substance. The forensic teams collected samples from the spot and it was found that the portion of the floor where she had thrown up was completely discoloured, leading the police to suspect she had consumed acid.
The bottle from which she had "water" after lunch has been seized and will be sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the girl's death, police said.
Officials said the exact cause of the death will be ascertained through the autopsy report, which is awaited.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sole Searching: BJP Netas Get into Scuffle with Shoe, Other Politicians Put Their Best Foot Forward on Twitter
- In 2019, Indian Politicians Still Think ‘Wearing Petticoat and Bangles’ is an Insult
- Rapper R Kelly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Breaks Down In Tears During Interview
- Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with Priyanka Chopra
- Making Lodhi Colony India's First Public Art District: Street Art in Delhi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results