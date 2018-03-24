English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 5 Girl Gang-Raped, Set on Fire in Assam; Names 3 Accused in Dying Declaration
Victim was admitted to Nagaon Civil hospital with 90% burn injuries. She died on the way to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Two of the rape accused have been apprehended while another remains absconding.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Guwahati: A class V student died after being allegedly gang-raped and then set on fire in Assam’s Nagaon district, 122 km from Guwahati, on Friday.
The victim was admitted at the Nagaon Civil hospital on Friday afternoon with 90% burn injuries. She died on the way to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Two of the rape accused have been apprehended while another remains absconding.
“I went to see her at the hospital. She was in great pain and had difficulty in speaking,” said Nagaon SP Shankar Raimedhi.
“However, we have recorded a dying declaration of the victim, and based on that we have nabbed two accused - they are both juveniles who studied in the same school along with the victim. Operation is underway to nab the third,” he added.
The crime was committed at the victim’s house at Lalung Gaon under Nagaon’s Batadrava constituency. Sources said she was alone at home after returning from school. The three accused led by Zakir Hussain barged into the house, and after raping her, poured kerosene and set her ablaze.
The girl was found in a critical condition by one of her family members who saw smoke coming from the shed. She was immediately rushed to hospital by the police team investigating the case.
Police further said that all three accused are known acquaintances of the victim from the same village.
With inputs from Nilutpal Borah
Also Watch
The victim was admitted at the Nagaon Civil hospital on Friday afternoon with 90% burn injuries. She died on the way to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Two of the rape accused have been apprehended while another remains absconding.
“I went to see her at the hospital. She was in great pain and had difficulty in speaking,” said Nagaon SP Shankar Raimedhi.
“However, we have recorded a dying declaration of the victim, and based on that we have nabbed two accused - they are both juveniles who studied in the same school along with the victim. Operation is underway to nab the third,” he added.
The crime was committed at the victim’s house at Lalung Gaon under Nagaon’s Batadrava constituency. Sources said she was alone at home after returning from school. The three accused led by Zakir Hussain barged into the house, and after raping her, poured kerosene and set her ablaze.
The girl was found in a critical condition by one of her family members who saw smoke coming from the shed. She was immediately rushed to hospital by the police team investigating the case.
Police further said that all three accused are known acquaintances of the victim from the same village.
With inputs from Nilutpal Borah
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux Checkmates Racing Reviewers, Bans Selfies On Steps
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice
- India U-16 Beat Singapore U-17 3-1 in Youth Invitational Meet
- Cristiano Ronaldo Brace Saves the Day, Steals Mohamed Salah's Thunder
- Hichki Review: Rani Mukerji Is In Solid Form In This Well-intentioned Film