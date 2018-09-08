Class 5 Girl Sexually Abused by Headmaster in Balasore District

A minor girl student of a primary school at Nilgiri area in the district was allegedly sexually abused by her headmaster, police said Saturday.The incident took place on Thursday following which the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police Saturday Tension gripped the area as the villagers gheraoed the headmaster in the school.The father of the class 5 girl of Sana Ata village has lodged a complaint with the Nilgiri police station alleging that his daughter was sexually abused by the headmaster of the school.He complained that on Thursday, the headmaster had called the girl in the pretext of cleaning his room. "When the girl was inside the room, the headmaster had molested her.When she resisted, the headmaster warned her not to reveal the incident to anybody," the father said in the FIR.The victim, however, narrated the incident to her parents Friday and a police complaint was lodged Saturday. The victim's father also alleged that the accused headmaster threatened him and his wife if they complained tothe police.The girl's father also said that a similar incident occurred a couple of days back with another girl, but it was not reported. Inspector in-charge of Nilgiri Police Station, Nalita Modi rushed to the school and investigated into the incident."A case has been registered against the headmaster," police said. Meanwhile, officials of Block Education Office also visited the school after the incident came to light.The accused headmaster has dismissed allegations and termed it as a conspiracy against him.