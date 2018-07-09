Class 5 Kerala Student Expelled From Madrasa for Sporting Bindi in a Film

A class 5 student was allegedly expelled from a madrasa for wearing bindi as part of an acting assignment in a short film, her father claimed in a Facebook post which has gone viral now.The incident came to light on Thursday evening after Ummer Malayil took to Facebook to narrate the incident saying his daughter was lucky to be saved from being stoned.“My 10-year-old daughter Henna has proven her talents in singing, public speaking and acting along with her studies. Always a first rank holder in both school and madrasa, she has excelled at district and sub-district levels. She was the fifth rank holder in the public examination conducted by madrasa board as well. And yet, she was ousted from the madrasa because she wore a bindi while shooting for a movie. Lucky that she escaped from getting stoned,” Malayil, who hails from Kozhikode, wrote on Facebook.The viral Facebook post with the image of Henna sporting bindi has garnered over 8000 likes and has been shared by more than 3000 users till now. Most of the users hailed him for standing up to the religious extremists and exposing their narrow mindedness.“There are a few people trying to fish in troubled waters. This is not an international issue. Do not try to tarnish a religion by taking advantage of such a situation. I am 100% a believer and I don’t oppose my community. Along with loving my religion, I support and respect other religions too. I love humanity,” wrote Malayil.Malayil also hit out on those who abused him for ‘maligning’ their community, asking them if any of them have tried to contact him and find out the truth.“To those Facebooks pandits who are abusing me, you could’ve tried to reach out to me on messenger and enquire about the truth before showering abuse and trolls,” he wrote adding the action against his daughter was very selective and there are many other madrasa students who take part in many cultural events and no actions is taken against them.