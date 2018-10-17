English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 6 Boy Flees Home, Calls Parents to 'Reach in 5 Minutes', Dad Hears 'Rs 5 Lakh Ransom'
According to Akhilesh Tripathi, Station House Officer, Phase 3 police station, initially it appeared to be a case of kidnapping but later, it turned out that the child had left home on his own and made the call to his parents.
Loading...
Noida (UP): Scolded by family members, a Class 6 student left home for a few hours here, prompting his parents to approach the police fearing a kidnap and the "ransom" amount being Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.
The 11-year-old boy, who lives in Noida's Chhijarsi area, was peeved over his parents frequently scolding him. His father runs a grocery store and would often make him sit on the counter, a police official said.
"The boy would often take some money from the 'galla' (cash box) and he did the same on Monday morning. He had taken Rs 100, after which his uncle had also scolded him," he added.
The boy later left home for school but instead, hitchhiked a ride from a stranger on a motorcycle to Bisrakh in Greater Noida, the police said.
After reaching there, he wandered around for some time but was soon famished and thought of calling home. He requested a labourer for making a call from his mobile phone.
"The boy called up his father and told him he had reached Bisrakh. He asked his father to come there 'in five minutes' and hung up," the police official said, adding that the mobile phone was found to be switched off subsequently.
He said soon, the Phase 3 police station was alerted by the boy's family, which claimed "their child had been kidnapped and a ransom of Rs five lakh demanded for his release".
The phone number was put on surveillance, but as it was switched off, the suspicion of kidnapping was raised further, the official said.
"Soon, a local police team reached Bisrakh and kept trying the phone number which was switched on after some time. They located the number and reached the labourer and also found the boy wandering nearby," the policeman said.
According to Akhilesh Tripathi, Station House Officer, Phase 3 police station, initially it appeared to be a case of kidnapping but later, it turned out that the child had left home on his own and made the call to his parents.
No official complaint was lodged in connection with the incident, he said, adding that the boy was brought back to his family members within hours.
Meanwhile, the father of the boy said it turned out to be "a case of miscommunication".
The 11-year-old boy, who lives in Noida's Chhijarsi area, was peeved over his parents frequently scolding him. His father runs a grocery store and would often make him sit on the counter, a police official said.
"The boy would often take some money from the 'galla' (cash box) and he did the same on Monday morning. He had taken Rs 100, after which his uncle had also scolded him," he added.
The boy later left home for school but instead, hitchhiked a ride from a stranger on a motorcycle to Bisrakh in Greater Noida, the police said.
After reaching there, he wandered around for some time but was soon famished and thought of calling home. He requested a labourer for making a call from his mobile phone.
"The boy called up his father and told him he had reached Bisrakh. He asked his father to come there 'in five minutes' and hung up," the police official said, adding that the mobile phone was found to be switched off subsequently.
He said soon, the Phase 3 police station was alerted by the boy's family, which claimed "their child had been kidnapped and a ransom of Rs five lakh demanded for his release".
The phone number was put on surveillance, but as it was switched off, the suspicion of kidnapping was raised further, the official said.
"Soon, a local police team reached Bisrakh and kept trying the phone number which was switched on after some time. They located the number and reached the labourer and also found the boy wandering nearby," the policeman said.
According to Akhilesh Tripathi, Station House Officer, Phase 3 police station, initially it appeared to be a case of kidnapping but later, it turned out that the child had left home on his own and made the call to his parents.
No official complaint was lodged in connection with the incident, he said, adding that the boy was brought back to his family members within hours.
Meanwhile, the father of the boy said it turned out to be "a case of miscommunication".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abbas's Five-for, Zaman & Ali Half-centuries Put Pakistan on Top in Abu Dhabi
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- Kaneez Surka: I Am Not Going to Let Internet Dictate When I Need to Answer
- Fortnite In-Game Tournaments Feature Now Available: Watch Video
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...