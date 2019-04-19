English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boy Injured in North Dinajpur as ‘TMC-backed Goons’ Open Fire, Situation Grim After Poll Day Clashes
The Class 7 boy was standing outside the house of a BJP worker when two bike-borne men tried to barge into latter's house and opened fire.
On Thursday, clashes broke out between the TMC and BJP workers in North Dinajpur.
Kolkata: A 7th standard boy was injured in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur on Friday morning during fresh clashes between the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The violence started in the area on Thursday when the voting was on for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.
The victim has been identified as Mohammad Abdul of Mukhdumi village. Abdul was standing outside the house of Mohammad Tuhid, a BJP worker, when two bike-borne men tried to barge into Tuhid’s house. During the scuffle one of them opened fire, injuring Abdul. Sensing trouble, the two men fled the spot.
Local BJP leader Saheen Akhtar has accused the TMC-backed goons, Gulam Qazi and Mushtaq, for the attack. Soon after the incident, many BJP workers gathered in the area and attacked the party offices of the TMC.
Meanwhile, Tuhid said that he was attacked as he had filed complaint against them for troubling the voters on Thursday.
The police have initiated probe into the incident. “We are waiting for the medical report of the boy for further action,” said Superintendent of Police, North Dinajpur, Sumit Kumar.
On Thursday, at Chopra’s 180 number booth, angry villagers blocked the highway alleging that the TMC workers were preventing them from casting votes. A large contingent of police forces rushed the area and resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells. CPI (M) candidate, from Raigung, Mohammad Salim was also attacked in Islampur.
The TMC has distanced itself from the incident and blamed the BJP for the fiasco.
“The BJP knew they are losing the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat and therefore they are creating disturbance. I have condemned the incident of firing and requested the local administration to take adequate measures against the attackers. None of my workers are involved in the incident,” Amal Acharya, district TMC president said.
The BJP has blamed the TMC for the situation in the area. “Law and order situation is completely collapsed in North Dinajpur. I would like to request the EC to take immediate measures or else I suspect the TMC will kill my party workers in Chopra,” state BJP chief Dilip Gosh said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
