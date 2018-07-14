GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Class 7 Student Runs Sharpener Blade Across Classmate's Back After Tiff Over Seat-Sharing

The victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged later.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2018, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Class 7 Student Runs Sharpener Blade Across Classmate's Back After Tiff Over Seat-Sharing
The injured child. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Class 7 student of a central school in south east Delhi’s Badarpur area was allegedly attacked by his classmate with a pencil sharpener blade, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon after the two students fought over sharing seat, following which one of them attacked his classmate with a pencil sharpener blade on his back, said deputy commissioner of police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal.

The victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged later, Biswal said, adding that a probe in the matter is underway.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Recommended For You

Photogallery