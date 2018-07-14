English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Class 7 Student Runs Sharpener Blade Across Classmate's Back After Tiff Over Seat-Sharing
The victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged later.
The injured child. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Class 7 student of a central school in south east Delhi’s Badarpur area was allegedly attacked by his classmate with a pencil sharpener blade, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon after the two students fought over sharing seat, following which one of them attacked his classmate with a pencil sharpener blade on his back, said deputy commissioner of police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal.
The victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged later, Biswal said, adding that a probe in the matter is underway.
