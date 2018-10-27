English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 8 Delhi Student Attacks School Teacher With Iron Rod After Being Scolded for Irregular Attendance
At around 9.30 a.m., the Class 8 student of Vir Chander Singh Garhwali Government School in Saket, attacked Shyam Sunder Chaudhary after the teacher scolded him for keeping a steel rod in the school bag.
File image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi:A class 8 student of a government school allegedly attacked his class teacher with an iron rod on Saturday after being scolded for not getting his textbooks and irregular attendance in south Delhi's Saket area, police said.
The police were informed about the incident at 9.35 am, a police officer said.
The police said the student had come to school after a gap of a few days and was scolded by his teacher for not bringing textbooks, he said.
When the teacher checked the student's bag, he found an iron rod and scolded the boy for not carrying textbooks, the officer said.
During the investigation, other students told the police that after taking the iron rod from the student, the teacher kept it on his table, the officer said.
However, when the teacher got busy, the student picked up the rod from the table and kept it back inside his bag, he said.
When this came to the teacher's notice, he tried to take away the student's bag and that is when the boy took out the rod and attacked him with it, the officer said.
The student immediately fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre where he was being treated for his injuries, the officer added.
A case was registered and the matter was being probed, he said
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
