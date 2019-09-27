Class 8 DPS Student Succumbs to Dengue Fever in Ahmedabad

A class 8 student of Delhi Public School in Ahmedabad succumbed to dengue fever.

“We are saddened by the demise of one of their students to dengue. Dubey had last attended school on September 9 and then was on study leave at home. He had come to school on September 16 to take an exam,” Unmesh Dixit, officer on special duty at DPS, told The Times of India.

Dubey had a fever last Monday and when it did not subside, he was admitted to a private hospital on SG Road, where he then developed severe complications and finally succumbed.

The year has been especially bad for children, with five succumbing to dengue-related complications earlier.

Dr Manoj Vitthalani said that students should, without fail, apply mosquito repellant and should wear dull-sleeved shirts and full pants to avoid mosquito bites.

