Class 8 Student Tries to Rape 12-year-old Girl in UP's Bareilly District, Case Registered

A Class 8 student allegedly tried to rape a 12-year-old girl in his neighbourhood here, police said on Wednesday.

Area SHO KK Verma said they have registered a case on the complaint of the girl's mother. Three members of the 14-year-old boy's family have also been booked for allegedly issuing life threats.

According to the complaint, the girl's mother heard her screams from inside her house when she returned from work on Tuesday afternoon. As she entered the house, she found the boy trying to rape her daughter.

On finding the girl's mother inside the room, the boy tried to run away and attacked them with a knife, the SHO said.

The complainant alleged that three members of the boy's family who arrived there soon after issued life threats. A case has been registered and investigation is on, Verma added.