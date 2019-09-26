Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Class 8th Student Jumps Off Fifth Floor in Lucknow, Says Sorry to Her Mother in Suicide Note

As per preliminary information, the girl was allegedly scolded by her mother for not concentrating on her studies after which the girl took the extreme step.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 26, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Class 8th Student Jumps Off Fifth Floor in Lucknow, Says Sorry to Her Mother in Suicide Note
Image for representation.
Loading...

Lucknow: An eighth standard girl student committed suicide in Lucknow on Thursday by jumping from the fifth floor of her home in Hussainganj area.

Though the reason of the suicide is yet not known, the girl had apologised to her mother in the suicide note that she left behind. “Mama, I am sorry for what I did. I am really sorry and I am truly sorry I am ashamed of myself,” the note read.

The mother of the deceased student is a manager at a private bank, while her father is a former Army man.

As per preliminary information, the girl was allegedly scolded by her mother for not concentrating on her studies after which the girl took the extreme step. However, some of her family members cited pressure from school as the cause of her suicide.

But the school has denied the allegations. School sources said the deceased girl was an average student and there was no issue with regard to her academics and there were no complaints regarding her studies. Also, the examination system begins after class 8th in the school.

Till the time of filing this report no written complaint was given to police against the school by the parents of the deceased girl.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram