Class 8th Student Jumps Off Fifth Floor in Lucknow, Says Sorry to Her Mother in Suicide Note
As per preliminary information, the girl was allegedly scolded by her mother for not concentrating on her studies after which the girl took the extreme step.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: An eighth standard girl student committed suicide in Lucknow on Thursday by jumping from the fifth floor of her home in Hussainganj area.
Though the reason of the suicide is yet not known, the girl had apologised to her mother in the suicide note that she left behind. “Mama, I am sorry for what I did. I am really sorry and I am truly sorry I am ashamed of myself,” the note read.
The mother of the deceased student is a manager at a private bank, while her father is a former Army man.
As per preliminary information, the girl was allegedly scolded by her mother for not concentrating on her studies after which the girl took the extreme step. However, some of her family members cited pressure from school as the cause of her suicide.
But the school has denied the allegations. School sources said the deceased girl was an average student and there was no issue with regard to her academics and there were no complaints regarding her studies. Also, the examination system begins after class 8th in the school.
Till the time of filing this report no written complaint was given to police against the school by the parents of the deceased girl.
