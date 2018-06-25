English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Gururgram and Vadodara, Now a Class 9 Boy Found Murdered in Sainik School Toilet in Karnataka
A few days ago, the boy’s father, who works as hockey coach in the same school, had told the school authorities that his son was being harassed by a few teach
(Image Used for Representation)
New Delhi: A schoolboy was found murdered in the washroom of a top military school in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Saturday.
The 14-year-old boy was a Class IX student of Sainik School in Kodagu.
The incident came to light a day after another Class IX student was found dead inside the toilet of a school in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Friday with multiple stab wounds on his body.
Upon finding the boy unconscious in the washroom, the school officials took him to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Police have registered a case of murder. The vice principal and four other staff members of Kodagu's Sainik School, 231 km from Bengaluru, are under the scanner.
A few days ago, the boy’s father, who works as hockey coach in the same school, had told the school authorities that his son was being harassed by a few teachers.
It is now alleged that the vice principal of the school reportedly ignored the father's complaint.
The school, on its part, claims that they are cooperating with the police.
"Earlier in the day, the cadet was counselled by the teacher for an act of indiscipline. In the evening, he was found unconscious in the washroom and taken to the hospital. The school is rendering all support to the police," Sainik School said in a statement.
Last night, the boy's family and locals from the student's village in Kushalanagar protested outside the hospital where the student's body has been kept.
The boy’s family alleges that the school authorities sent his body to a government hospital without informing the local police.
Last year, a seven-year-old boy was found murdered at a school in Gurugram, near Delhi.
