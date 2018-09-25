English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 9 Boy Sodomised by Classmate and His Accomplice at Delhi Summer Camp
The victim alleged he was sodomised on multiple occasions, and they threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the matter to anyone.
Image for representation
Loading...
New Delhi: A Class 9 student of a Delhi government school has alleged that he was sodomised by two boys, including a classmate, inside a school, police said on Monday.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim on September 20, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
"We have received a complaint and a case has been registered. We are probing the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh said.
In his complaint, the student alleged he was sodomised by his classmate and another student of a different section during a summer camp that was held in school during May-June this year.
The victim alleged that the two boys took him to an empty room opposite the computer lab, situated on the third floor of the school building. Subsequently, he was allegedly sodomised by them.
The victim alleged he was sodomised by them on multiple occasions, and they threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the matter to anyone. On September 14, he was again allegedly sodomised by one of the two juveniles.
The victim did not disclose the matter to anyone out of fear. However, he later managed to gather courage and decided to open up to his parent about the constant sexual abuse, the police said.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim on September 20, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
"We have received a complaint and a case has been registered. We are probing the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh said.
In his complaint, the student alleged he was sodomised by his classmate and another student of a different section during a summer camp that was held in school during May-June this year.
The victim alleged that the two boys took him to an empty room opposite the computer lab, situated on the third floor of the school building. Subsequently, he was allegedly sodomised by them.
The victim alleged he was sodomised by them on multiple occasions, and they threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the matter to anyone. On September 14, he was again allegedly sodomised by one of the two juveniles.
The victim did not disclose the matter to anyone out of fear. However, he later managed to gather courage and decided to open up to his parent about the constant sexual abuse, the police said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Royal Enfield Continental GT, Interceptor 650 Twins to Launch on 26th September, Delivers Mileage of 25.5Kmpl
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...