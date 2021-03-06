india

Class 9 Girl Raped by Senior in School in UP's Fatehpur: Police
Class 9 Girl Raped by Senior in School in UP's Fatehpur: Police

Representative image.

He said the victim, a Class 9 student, was returning home from school when a Class 10 student of the same school, who is also her neighbour, allegedly caught hold of her, forcibly took here to a forest area nearby and raped her.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy while she was returning home from school in the Hathgam police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday. Inspector-in-charge (SSI) of the Hathgam police station Ashish Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday and an FIR was lodged on Friday.

The SSI said the accused minor student has been held and will be produced before a juvenile court during the day.

The girl has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, he said, adding that further action is being taken.

Tags
March 06, 2021
