Class 9 Noida Girl Commits Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment by Teachers
The class 9 girl’s father alleged that his daughter committed suicide after two teachers of Ahlcon Public School “deliberately” awarded her low grades.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 15-year-old student hanged herself to death at her residence in Noida after alleged harassment by two teachers. Noida superintendent of police arrived at Mayur Vihar’s Ahlcon Public School on Wednesday to probe the matter and suspended the constable for not including relevant charges in the FIR.
The accused teachers have been identified as Rajeev Sehgal and Neeraj Anand, who teach social studies in the school.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the girl’s family returned home after some work and found the door locked from inside. “They broke open the door and found their daughter hanging from a ceiling fan. She was rushed to Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead,” a police officer said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.
The class 9 girl’s father alleged that his daughter committed suicide after the teachers “deliberately” awarded her low grades.
“The father has alleged that the girl was harassed by two school teachers who failed her in the exams, intentionally. We have registered cases under child sexual abuse laws and abetment of suicide. Also, the constable, who had filed the FIR last evening has been suspended for not including relevant sections,” Noida city SP Arun Singh said, adding that the investigations are underway.
Refuting the father’s claim, principal Dharmendra Goyal said that the girl’s father never contacted them and the school authorities did not refuse to help him. “The girl did not fail in the exam. We had scheduled a retest in a few days,” he said.
The SP said that the police will ask the board to re-examine the girl’s answer sheet to find out the truth.
Meanwhile, the body had been sent for post-mortem. The girl’s family members said that they won’t collect the body till action against the school is initiated.
