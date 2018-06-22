Gurugram Redux in Vadodara, Class 9 Boy Found Murdered in School Toilet

A Class 9 student was found dead inside the toilet of a school in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Friday. Police said there were wounds caused by a sharp weapon on his head and body.The incident is a grim reminder of the murder of a seven-year-old student in a school in Gurugram. The boy was found dead inside a toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8 last year. The case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).The Gurgaon Police had hurriedly arrested the conductor of a school bus and even claimed that they managed to secure his confession. However, later it was revealed that the cops had extracted the confession from him by force.Later, CBI sleuths arrested a Class XI student. They claimed that the accused minor had slit the seven-year-old’s throat and killed him to create chaos at school and ultimately postpone an examination and Parent-Teacher Meeting.(Details awaited)