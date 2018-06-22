English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gurugram Redux in Vadodara, Class 9 Boy Found Murdered in School Toilet
The incident is a grim reminder of the murder of a seven-year-old student in a school in Gurugram.
Representative Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: A Class 9 student was found dead inside the toilet of a school in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Friday. Police said there were wounds caused by a sharp weapon on his head and body.
The incident is a grim reminder of the murder of a seven-year-old student in a school in Gurugram. The boy was found dead inside a toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8 last year. The case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Gurgaon Police had hurriedly arrested the conductor of a school bus and even claimed that they managed to secure his confession. However, later it was revealed that the cops had extracted the confession from him by force.
Later, CBI sleuths arrested a Class XI student. They claimed that the accused minor had slit the seven-year-old’s throat and killed him to create chaos at school and ultimately postpone an examination and Parent-Teacher Meeting.
(Details awaited)
Also Watch
The incident is a grim reminder of the murder of a seven-year-old student in a school in Gurugram. The boy was found dead inside a toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8 last year. The case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Gurgaon Police had hurriedly arrested the conductor of a school bus and even claimed that they managed to secure his confession. However, later it was revealed that the cops had extracted the confession from him by force.
Later, CBI sleuths arrested a Class XI student. They claimed that the accused minor had slit the seven-year-old’s throat and killed him to create chaos at school and ultimately postpone an examination and Parent-Teacher Meeting.
(Details awaited)
Also Watch
-
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Says Two New Balls in ODIs is 'Perfect Recipe for Disaster'
- Deepika Padukone to Marry Ranveer Singh on November 10? Deets Inside
- BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral