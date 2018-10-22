English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class 9 Student Gang-Raped by Four Men In Front Of Family In Bihar
Four men, one of them the owner of a carton factory, allegedly forced their way into the girl's house, beat up her family members, tied their hands and gagged them before raping the girl.
News18
Muzaffarpur: A class nine student has been allegedly gang-raped in her home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur town, the police said on Monday.
The incident took place at the girl's house at Imli chowk on Sunday night, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Prasad Rai said.
Four persons, one of them the owner of a carton factory, allegedly forced their way into the girl's house, beat up her family members, tied their hands and gagged them before committing the alleged crime, he said.
An FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the victim's statement, the police officer said, adding raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, including the houses of the accused, to arrest them.
The medical examination of the girl is on and the incident is being probed, senior superintendent of police, Manoj Kumar said.
