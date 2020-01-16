Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Class 9 Student Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl in Greater Noida, Arrested

The incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday in Jarcha police area when the Class 9 student lured the girl to an isolated spot near her home, the police said.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Noida: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Greater Noida by a teenager, who has been apprehended, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday in Jarcha police area when the Class 9 student lured the girl to an isolated spot near her home, the police said.

"Both the accused and victim live in the same neighbourhood and belong to the same caste. After the matter was reported to the police, we apprehended the accused and he has been sent to a juvenile correction home, a police official said.

According to the official, the families of the boy and the girl are economically not well to do.

"The family claims the boy is 16 year old but we have sought more documents from them related to his age verification, the official told PTI.

A case has been registered at Jarcha police station and further probe is underway, he added.

