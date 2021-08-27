Class II Kid in Howrah Tortured With Hot Candle Wax by Tutor For Not Finishing Homework, FIR Lodged

A child, studying in Class II in West Bengal’s Howrah district, was physically assaulted by his private tutor, identified as Dipak Prajapathi, with hot candle wax for not finishing his homework. The child’s parents have also alleged that the tutor used to beat him and made him stand naked, and the torture had been going on since the last six months.

They also claimed that the child was assaulted everyday by the tutor, and the torture would escalate if the kid raised his voice. Scared, the kid didn’t complain to his parents and kept suffering in silence. The parents alleged that on August 14, the tutor used a hot candle to torture the child, following which the kid sustained serious burn injuries.

The parents said when they confronted Prajapathi, he said: “He (the child) made some mistakes, and that’s why he gave him the punishment.”

An FIR has been filed based on the parents’ allegations, but the accused tutor is absconding. Prajapathi used to tutor the kid, along with his two brothers. Police are now tracking Prajapathi’s mobile number to find out his location.

