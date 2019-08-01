Class IV Govt School Employee Takes Chopper Ride Home As Retirement Gift After 40 Years of Service

A 60-year-old class IV employee who retired from a Government Senior Secondary School landed in Faridabad's Sadpura in a chopper.

Kure Ram, who was superannuated after 40 years of service, arrived in a make-shift landing patch along with his family. The chopper took flight from the school where he worked in Neemka, which is 2 km from Sadpura village.

Ram's younger brother and Sadpura sarpanch Shiv Kumar said, "Days before his retirement, my brother told me he wanted to celebrate the occasion in a different way. It was his dream to ride a chopper and also to gift a joyride to his family."

The retired employee always wanted to switch routes through which he went to work. Initially, he would walk to the school, but then switched to a bicycle, and finally started riding a motorcycle to work.

Kure Ram's family members gathered Rs 3.30 lakh to book the copter, which had to make eight trips to bring the entire family from the school to the village.

"We aren’t a rich family nor do we own any agricultural land. But that doesn’t mean we can’t live our life. Our entire family got together and fulfilled my brother’s wish,” the sarpanch said.