Class One Student Dies of Heart Attack During School Prayer in Jharkhand

According to the police, class one student Vaishnawi fell on the ground during prayer time on Tuesday. She was taken to hospital where she died during treatment.

Arjun Ramachandran | IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
Representative image

Ranchi: A class one student died of a heart attack in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, class one student Vaishnawi fell on the ground during prayer time on Tuesday. She was taken to hospital where she died during treatment. The doctors said that the girl died due to a heart attack. According to her parents she was a heart patient and was undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Shiksha Niketan school of Jamshedpur.

"During prayer time a staffer saw the girl falling on the ground in the classroom. She was rushed to Tata Motors hospital by principal Sushmita Dey and Vice Principal Rajani Pandey. She died during course of treatment. The doctors treating her informed that she was a heart patient," said the school statement.

The District Education Department has asked officials to issue a show cause notice to the school.

