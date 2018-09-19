Class V Girl Raped for Months in Patna School, Principal and Accountant Booked

The principal and accountant of a private school in Patna were arrested on Wednesday for raping a Class V student for nine months.The case came to light when the victim's family informed the police that she was pregnant.In her written complaint to police, the victim who is a minor, stated that the principal first sexually assault her almost nine months ago. She said that the principal had continued to sexually assault her since then.The police said that the accountant had found out about the incident and he too forced the girl into having sexual relations with him.The girl’s ordeal continued for nine months. She was recently taken to the doctor who informed her that she was two months pregnant.The police have registered a case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused on Wednesday afternoon.A similar incident was reported from Chhapra in July where a school girl was raped by 18 people, including the principal, two teachers and 16 students for seven months.