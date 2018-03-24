GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Class V Student Dies After Being Gangraped, Set on Fire by Schoolmates in Assam

Victim was admitted to Nagaon Civil hospital with 90% burn injuries. She died on the way to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Two of the rape accused have been apprehended while another remains absconding.

Karishma Hasnat | News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2018, 12:03 AM IST
Class V Student Dies After Being Gangraped, Set on Fire by Schoolmates in Assam
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Guwahati: A class V student died after being allegedly gang-raped and then set on fire in Assam’s Nagaon district, 122 km from Guwahati, on Friday.

The victim was admitted at the Nagaon Civil hospital on Friday afternoon with 90% burn injuries. She died on the way to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Two of the rape accused have been apprehended while another remains absconding.

“I went to see her at the hospital. She is in great pain and has difficulty in speaking,” said Nagaon SP Shankar Raimedhi.

“However, we have recorded a dying declaration of the victim, and based on that we have nabbed two accused - they are both juveniles who studied in the same school along with the victim. Operation is underway to nab the third,” he added.

The crime was committed at the victim’s house at Lalung Gaon under Nagaon’s Batadrava constituency. Sources said she was alone at home after returning from school. The three accused led by Zakir Hussain barged into the house, and after raping her, poured kerosene and set her ablaze.

The girl was found in a critical condition by one of her family members who saw smoke coming from the shed. She was immediately rushed to hospital by the police team investigating the case.

Police further said that all three accused are known acquaintances of the victim from the same village.

With inputs from Nilutpal Borah

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
