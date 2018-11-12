English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class VI Student Suffers Facial Paralysis After Teacher Bangs his Face On Bench for Not Doing Homework
Principal of the Pune-based residential school has been suspended, the police said.
Photo for representation.
Pune: An art teacher of a Pune-based residential school was booked for allegedly hitting a student in the face for not completing a drawing assignment. The child's parents, who filed a police complaint Monday, claimed the assault has led to the child suffering from "facial paralysis".
The alleged incident took place between October 15-25 in the Shri Chhatrapatil Shivaji Maharaj Preparatory Military School (SSPMS) where the child is a Class VI student, police said.
The parents on Monday approached Shivajinagar police station where a case under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) was registered against the teacher who has been identified as Sandeep Gade, an official said.
School principal S Patil said Gade had been suspended. "On November 3, we came to the school to take our child home for Diwali. However, we noticed some abnormalities in the left side of his face. Upon inquiring, our child told us that the teacher had hit him in the face and banged it against a bench for not completing an assignment," said the victim's father.
He claimed that a doctor had said the child was suffering from facial paralysis.
The family resides in Indapur area of Pune district, he informed.
