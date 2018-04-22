Class X Boy Creates Fake Twitter Account of UP DGP, Cops Follow His Directions

A fake Twitter account in the name of Uttar Pradesh Police DGP created controversy after cops in Gorakhpur district started taking action on directions issued by it.The twitter handle using DGP Om Prakash Singh’s name was created by a minor boy studying in class X.The boy created the handle after he reportedly grew frustrated that the police were not taking action in a cheating case where his older brother has lost Rs 45,000, the Times of India reported.He fooled the police in Gorakhpur district into thinking the Twitter handle was actually the DGP’s and they took action, arresting the cheat and even returning Rs 30,000 to the older brother of the culprit.The boy and one of his friends involved in the case were detained and let off with a stern warning at the behest of the DGP. “We took a reformative approach and let off both the school-going kids, as any action would have affected their future,” Singh told Times of India.The deception came to light after the DGP’s office reported the matter a month ago and a case was filed. The cyber cell discovered the fake Twitter account and traced it to a phone in Gorakhpur district. They eventually traced the cyber fraud to the boy.He told them that he got the idea from another boy in the village and he created the Twitter profile using his friend’s phone. After he brother defrauded Rs 45,000 by a man who promised to get him a job in Dubai, the boy and his family approached the police but to no avail. Frustrated, he decide to commit the fraud to get the police to act against the accused.The trick worked and the Gorakhpur SSP got involved, citing the direction from the DGP, and directed the local police to take prompt action. They managed to get the accused to return Rs 30,000 and promised return the balance soon.However, the plan fell apart when the Gorakhpur police updated the DGP about the development, only to find out there was no direction. Soon after, his office filed a police complaint.