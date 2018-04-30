Class XI Girl Abducted, Raped by Facebook ‘Friend’ and Accomplice in Kota for Four Days

A Kota schoolgirl was abducted, confined to a room and raped for four days by a man who had befriended her on Facebook and his accomplice, the police said on Monday.The two men were arrested and produced before a fast track court, which sent them to judicial custody till May 15. The police said the 16-year-old victim was a Class 11 student in a private school.The accused were identified as Pankaj Dhobi (22) and Dinesh Lodha (25), residents of the Rangbadi area under the city's Mahavirnagar police station. The S.I. at R.K. Puram police station, Pratap Rao, said the key accused, Pankaj, a BA first year student, had befriended the girl on Facebook earlier this month and used to talk to her on the phone.She was going to school on April 24 when he met her on the way and offered to take her on a scooter ride. The police said after a spin around the city, he took her to a room that had been arranged for by his friend, Dinesh.Pankaj kept the girl confined to the room where she was raped for four days, the police said.The police official added that she managed to escape on Saturday night. When she reached home, she told her parents about the assaults.The parents lodged a complaint with the R.K. Puram police station on Sunday, the S.I. said.The minor was medically examined and then produced before the Child Welfare Committee which ordered that she be sent to a shelter home till her statement before the magistrate was recorded, the S.I. added.The statement would be recorded on Tuesday, he said. The police believe some other people are involved in the crime and their names are likely to be revealed by the victim in her statement.