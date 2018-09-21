Class XII Boys Raped 16-Year-old in Dehradun School After Watching Porn on Phone: Police

Four class XII students of a boarding school in Dehradun, who were arrested on the charges of raping their junior, a class X student of the same school, had allegedly committed the crime after watching porn on their mobile phones.According to a TOI report, police sources have revealed that one of the students has confessed that he was instigated to rape the 16-year-old shortly after watching a porn film.The girl was allegedly gang-raped by the four boys on August 14 after she was summoned by the boys to a store room on the pretext of preparation for Independence Day celebrations in the school. The institute’s staff has been accused of hushing up the matter and they allegedly even tried to terminate her pregnancy.The four boys as well as five school officials, including the director and principal, were arrested after the incident. The minors were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board while the officials have been charged with trying to conceal the crime.The Uttarakhand Education Department has said that it would cancel the licence and no-objection certificate issued to the school for covering up the case.The growing incidence of rape cases in which both the victim and accused are minors has rang a serious alarm, questioning the easy access to porn sites on the internet.Alok Kumar, ADG of law and order, said easy access to porn on mobile phones is contributing to sexual offences made by minors. He added that the authority is chalking out a plan to tackle the situation.In July this year, five minor boys had raped an eight-year-old girl after watching porn. All the accused were aged between nine and 14 years.