Class XII Delhi Student Rapes and Murders 6-year-old Who Called Him 'Bhaiya'
The minor was raped strangulated with a scarf by her tutor Faizul Islam who has been booked under Section 302, 376 and 5/6 of POCSO Act.
Image for Representation.
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police arrested 18-year-old tutor for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Loni area here on Wednesday.
A senior police officer said as per the post mortem report, the six-year-old girl, whose body was recovered on Tuesday morning from a vacant plot, few meters away from her house in Loni area, was raped by her tutor before being brutally murdered.
According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Faizul Islam who is a class XII student in Delhi.
The girl had left her home on Monday night saying that a 'bhaiya' in the neighbourhood is calling her. Later, her body was later found lying in a deserted plot near a mosque early Tuesday morning, DIG Upendra Agarwal said.
The minor was raped strangulated with a scarf by her tutor, officials said. On Wednesday, the tutor Faizul from Alvi Nagar was arrested. He confessed to the crime.
The autopsy report also confirmed the girl was raped. Faizul has been booked under sections 302, 376 and 5/6 of POCSO Act.
"Police team conducted raid and arrested him from his house on Wednesday morning. The accused confessed to have committed the crime and told police that he raped the girl and strangled her to death under the fear of getting caught. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder) and 5/6 Protection of Child Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) act," said Arvind Kumar Maurya, Superintendent of Police (rural), Ghaziabad.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
