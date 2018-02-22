English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class XII Student Poses as BJP MLA to Threaten Lawyer, Held
Trivendra Sharma recorded the conversation he had with the accused teen and uploaded the clip on social media, following which MLA Sharma came to know about it and lodged an FIR here on February 10, the SP said.
Image for representation only.
Bulandshahr: A Class XII student was detained here on Wednesday for attempting to intimidate an advocate by posing as an MLA in Aligarh district, police said.
The teenager, studying in a school in Atrauli town of Aligarh, told the police that advocate Trivendra Sharma, who was contesting a dowry case on behalf of his (accused) maternal sister, had charged a hefty fee and he wanted to teach the advocate a lesson, SP (City) Pravin Ranjan said.
The teen threatened the advocate by posing as BJP MLA from Shikarpur constituency Anil Sharma, Ranjan said.
Trivendra Sharma recorded the conversation he had with the accused teen and uploaded the clip on social media, following which MLA Sharma came to know about it and lodged an FIR here on February 10, the SP said.
Also Watch
The teenager, studying in a school in Atrauli town of Aligarh, told the police that advocate Trivendra Sharma, who was contesting a dowry case on behalf of his (accused) maternal sister, had charged a hefty fee and he wanted to teach the advocate a lesson, SP (City) Pravin Ranjan said.
The teen threatened the advocate by posing as BJP MLA from Shikarpur constituency Anil Sharma, Ranjan said.
Trivendra Sharma recorded the conversation he had with the accused teen and uploaded the clip on social media, following which MLA Sharma came to know about it and lodged an FIR here on February 10, the SP said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes