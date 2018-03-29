English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Class XII Students Protest Against Re-test, Administration After Paper Leak
At 10 am, the conventional spot for resistance in the national capital, saw students gathering to show their displeasure against the administration and re-examination.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Class XII students, who have to rewrite their Economics exam, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
At 10 am, the conventional spot for resistance in the national capital, saw students gathering to show their displeasure against the administration and re-examination.
Delhi has been seeing agitations by students and teachers on various issues — including commercialization of higher education by Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and Federation of Central Universities' Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA).
This time, the call came from the Class 12 students. The message for the strike sent to the lakhs of students says, “To all the Class 12 students, who gave their best efforts in preparation of their examination, this is to inform you all that we would not be quiet against the unjust move by CBSE to cancel our economics exam. A bunch of non-hard working students indulged in unethical activities, why should we all suffer? Join us for the cancellation of the re-examination.”
The dates of the re-examination will be announced this week, after taking into consideration the dates of other professional exams.
CBSE has also said that they have complained to the Delhi police and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch. The Board also instituted an internal inquiry in the matter with the view to assure security in future exams.
A student committee has also been agitating against a paper leak of the Staff Selection Commission. The protest, called #YuvaHallaBol, is being staged at Sansad Marg.
Opposition parties have taken this chance to train further criticism of the central government, forcing HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to announce a press conference.
Also Watch
At 10 am, the conventional spot for resistance in the national capital, saw students gathering to show their displeasure against the administration and re-examination.
Delhi has been seeing agitations by students and teachers on various issues — including commercialization of higher education by Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and Federation of Central Universities' Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA).
This time, the call came from the Class 12 students. The message for the strike sent to the lakhs of students says, “To all the Class 12 students, who gave their best efforts in preparation of their examination, this is to inform you all that we would not be quiet against the unjust move by CBSE to cancel our economics exam. A bunch of non-hard working students indulged in unethical activities, why should we all suffer? Join us for the cancellation of the re-examination.”
The dates of the re-examination will be announced this week, after taking into consideration the dates of other professional exams.
CBSE has also said that they have complained to the Delhi police and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch. The Board also instituted an internal inquiry in the matter with the view to assure security in future exams.
A student committee has also been agitating against a paper leak of the Staff Selection Commission. The protest, called #YuvaHallaBol, is being staged at Sansad Marg.
Opposition parties have taken this chance to train further criticism of the central government, forcing HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to announce a press conference.
Also Watch
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hate Story 4 Actor Urvashi Rautela's Fake Aadhar Card Used to Book Hotel Room
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Strengths and Weaknesses
- IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming Looks to Rekindle Magic in CSK
- 90's Inspired Floaters Are Back in Fashion And Here's How You Can Style Them
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Vs KTM Duke 200 Spec Comparison