Class XII Students Protest Against Re-test, Administration After Paper Leak

Class XII students, who have to rewrite their Economics exam, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.At 10 am, the conventional spot for resistance in the national capital, saw students gathering to show their displeasure against the administration and re-examination.Delhi has been seeing agitations by students and teachers on various issues — including commercialization of higher education by Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and Federation of Central Universities' Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA).This time, the call came from the Class 12 students. The message for the strike sent to the lakhs of students says, “To all the Class 12 students, who gave their best efforts in preparation of their examination, this is to inform you all that we would not be quiet against the unjust move by CBSE to cancel our economics exam. A bunch of non-hard working students indulged in unethical activities, why should we all suffer? Join us for the cancellation of the re-examination.”The dates of the re-examination will be announced this week, after taking into consideration the dates of other professional exams.CBSE has also said that they have complained to the Delhi police and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch. The Board also instituted an internal inquiry in the matter with the view to assure security in future exams.A student committee has also been agitating against a paper leak of the Staff Selection Commission. The protest, called #YuvaHallaBol, is being staged at Sansad Marg.Opposition parties have taken this chance to train further criticism of the central government, forcing HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to announce a press conference.