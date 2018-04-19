English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CLAT 2018 Admit Card Releasing Tomorrow at clat.ac.in; Exam on 13th May 2018
‘The Admit Card/Hall ticketcan be downloaded by the candidate by logging into his/her LOGIN account from 20th April, 2018’ read an official statement.
Screen grab of the official website of CLAT.
CLAT 2018 Admit Card is scheduled to be released tomorrow by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, on the official website of Common Law Admission Test 2018 - clat.ac.in. ‘The Admit Card/Hall ticket can be downloaded by the candidate by logging into his/her LOGIN account from 20th April, 2018’ read an official statement.
CLAT 2018 will be organized on 13th May 2018 for candidates aspiring admissions to Five Year Integrated Law Degree (Hon’s) Undergraduate programme and One Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities in India. Candidates who have applied for CLAT 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website and download the Admit Cards once released online. The following steps can be referred when downloading the Admit Cards:
How to download CLAT 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.clat.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Information’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab
Step 4 – Once it gets active, enter your login credentials
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - information.clat.ac.in
The exam will be organized from 3pm to 5pm and candidates must carry their Admit Card along with a valid photo ID card (original + photocopy) and other requisite documents (as mentioned on the Admit Card) to the examination venue for hassle free verification process.
Also Watch
CLAT 2018 will be organized on 13th May 2018 for candidates aspiring admissions to Five Year Integrated Law Degree (Hon’s) Undergraduate programme and One Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities in India. Candidates who have applied for CLAT 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website and download the Admit Cards once released online. The following steps can be referred when downloading the Admit Cards:
How to download CLAT 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.clat.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Information’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab
Step 4 – Once it gets active, enter your login credentials
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - information.clat.ac.in
The exam will be organized from 3pm to 5pm and candidates must carry their Admit Card along with a valid photo ID card (original + photocopy) and other requisite documents (as mentioned on the Admit Card) to the examination venue for hassle free verification process.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh