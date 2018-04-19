GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CLAT 2018 Admit Card Releasing Tomorrow at clat.ac.in; Exam on 13th May 2018

‘The Admit Card/Hall ticketcan be downloaded by the candidate by logging into his/her LOGIN account from 20th April, 2018’ read an official statement.

Updated:April 19, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
CLAT 2018 Admit Card Releasing Tomorrow at clat.ac.in; Exam on 13th May 2018
Screen grab of the official website of CLAT.
CLAT 2018 Admit Card is scheduled to be released tomorrow by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, on the official website of Common Law Admission Test 2018 - clat.ac.in. ‘The Admit Card/Hall ticket can be downloaded by the candidate by logging into his/her LOGIN account from 20th April, 2018’ read an official statement.

CLAT 2018 will be organized on 13th May 2018 for candidates aspiring admissions to Five Year Integrated Law Degree (Hon’s) Undergraduate programme and One Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities in India. Candidates who have applied for CLAT 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website and download the Admit Cards once released online. The following steps can be referred when downloading the Admit Cards:

How to download CLAT 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.clat.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Information’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab
Step 4 – Once it gets active, enter your login credentials
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - information.clat.ac.in

The exam will be organized from 3pm to 5pm and candidates must carry their Admit Card along with a valid photo ID card (original + photocopy) and other requisite documents (as mentioned on the Admit Card) to the examination venue for hassle free verification process.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
