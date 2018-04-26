GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CLAT 2018 Admit Cards Releasing Today, Exam on 13th May 2018

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, Kerala, was scheduled to release the Admit Cards on 20th April 2018, last week, however due to technical reasons the varsity announced that the downloading of Admit Card will commence only from April 26, 2018.

Updated:April 26, 2018, 12:35 PM IST
CLAT 2018 Admit Card is expected to be released today on the official website of Common Law Admission Test 2018: clat.ac.in.

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, Kerala, was scheduled to release the Admit Cards on 20th April 2018, last week, however due to technical reasons the varsity had issued a notice stating, ‘Owing to some technical reasons, the downloading of Admit Card will commence only from April 26, 2018.’

Candidates who are gearing up for CLAT 2018 must keep a tab on the official website today to download the Admit Cards once released by NUALS, Kochi. The Admit Cards will be available for download till 12th May 2018, i.e. a day before the common admission test is scheduled.

It is mandatory to carry the Admit Card on the Examination day. Also, the Admit Card or Hall Ticket carries important instructions and details like examination time and venue and other documents that candidates must bring along on the exam day for verification purpose.

Candidates must thoroughly check their Admit Cards for any discrepancy in their Name, Father’s name, Roll Number, Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, Photograph, etc, and report to NUALS on the helpline number 1800 419 2929 to get it rectified in time.

National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, will be organizing CLAT 2018 on 13th May 2018, from 3pm to 5pm for candidates seeking admissions to Five-Year Integrated Law Degree (Honors) Undergraduate programme and One-Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) of the country.

NUALS Kochi will declare the result of CLAT 2018 on 31st May, 2018.

