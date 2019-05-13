English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CLAT 2019 Admit Card Released at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in; Steps to Download
The CLAT Admit Card 2019 will be released today at its official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
Representative image.
CLAT Admit Card 2019 | The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT Admit Card 2019 or 2019 CLAT Admit Card today via online mode. The Consortium of National Law Universities, which is responsible for conducting the national level law entrance exam on yearly basis, has released the 2019 CLAT Admit Card, CLAT 2019 Admit Card at its official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. Candidates planning to appear for the Common Law Admission Test, popularly known as CLAT can download the online CLAT Admit Card 2019 and keep themselves aware with instructions beforehand.
CLAT Admit Card 2019: Steps to download
The 2019 CLAT Admit Card can be downloaded by following these listed steps-
Step 1- Visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities: clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
Step 2- Enter the required detail in candidate login page
Step 3- Click on submit button
Step 4- Your 2019 CLAT Admit Card will appear displayed on the screen. Download it.
Step 5- Take a print out of your downloaded CLAT Admit Card and read the information contained in it.
The national level Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is scheduled for May 26 and shortlisted candidates will be granted admission for graduate and postgraduate law courses.
The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is scheduled for May 26. Qualifying candidates depending on their rank in the final merit list will be offered admission into the five-year integrated professional law degree course.
