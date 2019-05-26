CLAT 2019 Exam Today: National Law University Odisha to Conduct CLAT Exam; Documents You Need to Carry

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is going to be conducted today (May 26, Sunday) by the National Law University Odisha. CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted for the admission of candidates in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered at National Law Universities (NLUs) and other colleges/ universities accepting exam scores. This year the CLAT examination is being conducted by the National Law University Odisha. Since CLAT is an offline exam, candidates must carry a pencil and at least two ball point pens (black/ blue) to the exam centre.The Consortium of NLUs will conduct the CLAT 2019 exam in offline mode. Till 2015, CLAT was conducted in offline mode only but from 2015-2018 the CLAT examination was taken online. Last year, a lot of technical snags questioned the reliability of CLAT exam and issues of accessibility of CLAT online exam in rural areas of India were raised.CLAT Registrations Date: January 13 to April 15, 2019Last Date of Fee Payment and Form Submission (registered candidates only): April 20, 2019CLAT Admit Card Release: May 12, 2019CLAT Exam: May 26, 2019CLAT Result: Last week of May, 2019 (Tentatively)UG Programme: The CLAT examination is a two-hour long test conducted for 200 marks of Multiple-Choice Questions. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.Subjects: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.PG Programme: A total of 150 questions carrying one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.Admit card: The CLAT admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the test centre. Candidates without the CLAT admit card on the day of exam are not allowed to take the paper.ID Proof: Candidates must carry a valid and original photo ID proof including Aadhaar Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter ID to the allotted CLAT exam centrePhoto: Candidates are also recommended to carry at least one passport size photograph to the allotted exam centre.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)