Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

CLAT 2019 Exam Today: National Law University Odisha to Conduct CLAT Exam; Documents You Need to Carry

The CLAT 2019 exam is being conducted by the National Law University Odisha in offline mode. Candidates must carry a pencil and at least two ball point pens (black/ blue) to the exam centre.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 26, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CLAT 2019 Exam Today: National Law University Odisha to Conduct CLAT Exam; Documents You Need to Carry
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Loading...
CLAT 2019 Exam Today | The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is going to be conducted today (May 26, Sunday) by the National Law University Odisha. CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted for the admission of candidates in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered at National Law Universities (NLUs) and other colleges/ universities accepting exam scores. This year the CLAT examination is being conducted by the National Law University Odisha. Since CLAT is an offline exam, candidates must carry a pencil and at least two ball point pens (black/ blue) to the exam centre.

CLAT 2019 Exam to be Conducted in Offline Mode

The Consortium of NLUs will conduct the CLAT 2019 exam in offline mode. Till 2015, CLAT was conducted in offline mode only but from 2015-2018 the CLAT examination was taken online. Last year, a lot of technical snags questioned the reliability of CLAT exam and issues of accessibility of CLAT online exam in rural areas of India were raised.

CLAT 2019 Exam: Important dates

CLAT Registrations Date: January 13 to April 15, 2019
Last Date of Fee Payment and Form Submission (registered candidates only): April 20, 2019
CLAT Admit Card Release: May 12, 2019
CLAT Exam: May 26, 2019
CLAT Result: Last week of May, 2019 (Tentatively)

CLAT 2019: Exam pattern

UG Programme: The CLAT examination is a two-hour long test conducted for 200 marks of Multiple-Choice Questions. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subjects: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

PG Programme: A total of 150 questions carrying one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.

CLAT 2019: Important Documents

Admit card: The CLAT admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the test centre. Candidates without the CLAT admit card on the day of exam are not allowed to take the paper.

ID Proof: Candidates must carry a valid and original photo ID proof including Aadhaar Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter ID to the allotted CLAT exam centre

Photo: Candidates are also recommended to carry at least one passport size photograph to the allotted exam centre.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram