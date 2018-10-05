CLAT 2019 to be held on 12th May 2019, Read Notification Here

CLAT 2019 is scheduled to be organized on 12th May 2019 by the National Law University (NLU), Odisha. NLU Odisha has released a notification, as per which, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 will be conducted on Sunday, 12th May 2019 at 3PM. The official Information Bulletin for CLAT 2019 will be released by the National Law University Odisha in due course of time.The notice further stated that the Permanent CLAT Secretariat will be at NLSIU Bangalore. ‘The CLAT will now be conducted by the newly formed Executive Committee of the Consortium that would have, NLSIU, Bangalore, NALSAR, Hyderabad and NLIU, Bhopal as its ex-officio members, CLAT Convenor of the year, and the CLAT Convenor of the following year and two co-opted Vice-Chancellors of NLUs nominated by the CLAT Convener who have past experience of conducting CLAT’ read the notification.Earlier this year, CLAT 2018 was organized by NUALS Kochi on 13th May 2018 from 3pm to 5pm for candidates seeking admissions to Five-Year Integrated Law Degree (Honors) Undergraduate programme and One-Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) of the country.