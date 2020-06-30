CLAT 2020 To be Held on 22 August; Registration Open Till 10 July

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced that CLAT 2020 will be conducted on 22 August. Departing from the convention, the consortium has informed that CLAT 2020 will be a computer-based, online and centre-based test. Until last time, CLAT was conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

The decisions regarding CLAT 2020 were taken at a meeting of the consortium which took place on 29 June to review the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the exam.

Holding an offline test would have required large scale movement of students to limited centres, and significant logistics in the handling of question papers and answer scripts, which is not considered feasible amid the pandemic, said the consortium.

The full list of examination centres for the CLAT 2020 will be released on 1 July.

Those who have registered for CLAT 2020 will have to select or reconfirm their test centre by 10 July. Candidates who want to withdraw their registration will also have to do it by 10 July.

In case of withdrawal of CLAT registration, the application fee will be refunded “after a deduction of INR 400 for SC/ST candidates and INR 500 for all other candidates towards processing charges.” The amount will be refunded by 18 July.

This year, there will be no Descriptive Section in CLAT 2020 for LLM programmes. The paper for LLM will have 120 MCQ questions and candidates will have to answer them in 2 hours.



The registration for CLAT 2020 is still open and will continue till 10 July. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2020/.

Those appearing for the undergraduate programme must have passed Class 12 with 45 per cent marks. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category need 40 per cent marks in Class 12 to be eligible for CLAT. There is no upper age limit for the UG Programme in CLAT 2020.

Candidates appearing for postgraduate programmes must have passed LLB with 50 per cent marks. Those from SC or ST category must have 45 per cent marks in LLB. In this case too, no upper age limit is prescribed for appearing in CLAT 2020.



