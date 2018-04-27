GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CLAT Admit Card 2018 Released at clat.ac.in; Download Now!

The examination will be held in a single shift for both UG and PG programme viz 3pm to 5pm.

Updated:April 27, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of CLAT.
CLAT 2018 Admit Card has finally been released on the official website of Common Law Admission Test 2018 – clat.ac.in. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, Kerala, is scheduled to organize the CLAT 2018 exam on Sunday, May 13, 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to Five-Year Integrated Law Degree (Honors) Undergraduate programme and One-Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country.

The examination will be held in a single shift for both UG and PG programme viz 3pm to 5pm. Candidates who had registered for CLAT 2018 can follow the instructions below and download the Admit Card now:

How to download CLAT Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.clat.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab

Step 3 – Enter your Registration number, Date of Birth/Password, captcha code and Login

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://admissions.clat.ac.in/clat2018/cloea_feb18/login.php?appid=4bf1bbe5fc8ea3dadecd4f52ca5348ea

The Admit Cards will be available for download till 12th May 2018, i.e. till a day before the common admission test. Candidates must cross-check the information on their Admit Cards for any discrepancy in various sections viz Name, Father’s name, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Photograph, etc, and get it rectified from NUALS, Kochi on the helpline number 1800 419 2929.

