CLAT Admit Card 2018 Released at clat.ac.in; Download Now!

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, Kerala, is scheduled to organize the CLAT 2018 exam on Sunday, May 13, 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to Five-Year Integrated Law Degree (Honors) Undergraduate programme and One-Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country.The examination will be held in a single shift for both UG and PG programme viz 3pm to 5pm. Candidates who had registered for CLAT 2018 can follow the instructions below and download the Admit Card now:Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.clat.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ tabStep 3 – Enter your Registration number, Date of Birth/Password, captcha code and LoginStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://admissions.clat.ac.in/clat2018/cloea_feb18/login.php?appid=4bf1bbe5fc8ea3dadecd4f52ca5348ea The Admit Cards will be available for download till 12May 2018, i.e. till a day before the common admission test. Candidates must cross-check the information on their Admit Cards for any discrepancy in various sections viz Name, Father’s name, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Photograph, etc, and get it rectified from NUALS, Kochi on the helpline number 1800 419 2929.