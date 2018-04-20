GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CLAT Admit Card 2018 Releasing on 26th April 2018 Due to Technical Glitch

CLAT 2018 Admit Cards will be released on 26th April 2018 now. The Admit Cards for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 were scheduled to be released online today i.e. 20th April 2018 by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, however, due to technical issues the downloading process has been postponed to next week.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 20, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CLAT Admit Card 2018 Releasing on 26th April 2018 Due to Technical Glitch
Picture for representation.
CLAT 2018 Admit Cards will be released on 26th April 2018 now. The Admit Cards for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 were scheduled to be released online today i.e. 20th April 2018 by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, however, due to technical issues the downloading process has been postponed to next week. As per the official notice board, ‘Owing to some technical reasons, the downloading of Admit Card will commence only from April 26, 2018.’

Candidates who had applied for CLAT 2018 need to wait and return to the official website on Thursday, 26th April to download their Hall Tickets/Admit Cards. The Admit Cards will be available online till 12th May 2018.

CLAT 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 13th May 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to Five-Year Integrated Law Degree (Honors) Undergraduate programme and One-Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. The papers will be organized from 3pm to 5pm i.e. candidates will be given two hours to attempt their exam.

The examination for Undergraduate programme will be of 200 marks while the examination for Postgraduate programme will be of 150 marks. Negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for each wrong answer.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You