CLAT Admit Card 2018 Releasing on 26th April 2018 Due to Technical Glitch
CLAT 2018 Admit Cards will be released on 26th April 2018 now. The Admit Cards for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 were scheduled to be released online today i.e. 20th April 2018 by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, however, due to technical issues the downloading process has been postponed to next week.
Candidates who had applied for CLAT 2018 need to wait and return to the official website on Thursday, 26th April to download their Hall Tickets/Admit Cards. The Admit Cards will be available online till 12th May 2018.
CLAT 2018 is scheduled to be organized on 13th May 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to Five-Year Integrated Law Degree (Honors) Undergraduate programme and One-Year LL.M. Degree Postgraduate programme in the 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. The papers will be organized from 3pm to 5pm i.e. candidates will be given two hours to attempt their exam.
The examination for Undergraduate programme will be of 200 marks while the examination for Postgraduate programme will be of 150 marks. Negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for each wrong answer.
