CLAT Final Answer Key 2019 Released at clat.ac.in, Download via Direct Link

The CLAT Final Answer Key 2019 was released by the Consortium of National Law University, Odisha for all four series of question booklets at clat.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
CLAT Final Answer Key 2019 Released at clat.ac.in, Download via Direct Link
Representative image.
CLAT Final Answer Key 2019 | The Consortium of National Law University, Odisha has released the CLAT Final Answer Key 2019 on June 7 (Friday) on its official website clat.ac.in. The online CLAT Final Answer Key 2019 was declared for all the four series of question booklets. The CLAT Final Answer Key 2019, NLU 2019 Final Answer Key was uploaded for the five-year integrated law programme. However, the LLM Final Answer Key is yet to be declared.

The national level law Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 was conducted on May 26, 2019, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the law institutes in India. Candidates can download the CLAT Final Answer Key 2019, NLU 2109 Final Answer Key and predict their final marks. This helps in estimating their rank and which law college might be offered for admission to them.

Steps to download CLAT Final Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website clat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CLAT answer key 2019’

Step 3: Select your question paper code and click the applicable

Step 4: The CLAT Final Answer Key 2019 in PDF file will open

Step 5: Take a print out and check your questions challenged (if any)

The CLAT provisional answer keys for 5-year Law and LLM (Master of Laws) Programmes were released on May 31 (Friday) and objections in it were accepted till June 2 midnight. Now, the CLAT Final Answer Key 2019 is officially declared after deliberating on the raised objections. The result of the Common Law Admission Test 2019 exam is expected in the last week of June.

