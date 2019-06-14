CLAT Result 2019: National Law University to Declare CLAT Result Shortly at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

CLAT Result 2019 | The National Law University (NLU) Cuttack, Odisha is all set to declare the CLAT Result 2019 or NLU Law Result 2019 today, June 14 (Friday) after 6:30pm.

The CLAT Result 2019 including merit list and individual scorecard will get published on the university’s official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The Common Law Admission Test or also popular as CLAT is a national level law entrance examination conducted on annual basis for offering admission into B.A LL.B, B.B.A LL.B, B.Com LL.B, and B.Sc LL.B courses.

The CLAT exam was conducted on May 26. An online window for download of CLAT Result 2019 will also be hosted on the exam convener Cuttack National Law University’s homepage. Earlier, the provisional and final CLAT Answer Key 2019 was released respectively on May 31 and June 7. As and when the NLU Law Result 2019 gets declared, the scorecard and merit list can be checked online.

Steps to check CLAT Result 2019: View NLU merit list, score

Step 1: Visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2: Search for link reading download CLAT Result 2019 or NLU Law Result 2019

Step 3: Click on it and then enter the required details

Step 4: Hit submit button to view your CLAT Result 2019

Step 5: The scorecard having marks scored in CLAT Result 2019 or NLU Law Result 2019 will be shown on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates on clearing the CLAT Result 2019 are eligible to appear for admission process of 21 National Law Universities (NLUs). However, final seat allotment is done on taking into account several parameters like candidate’s rank in CLAT Result 2019, merit list, document verification and number of applicant preferred the said NLU.