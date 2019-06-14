CLAT Result 2019: National Law University to Declare CLAT Result Shortly at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
National Law University will announce CLAT Result 2019 for admission in 21 National Law Universities' on the website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
CLAT Result 2019 | The National Law University (NLU) Cuttack, Odisha is all set to declare the CLAT Result 2019 or NLU Law Result 2019 today, June 14 (Friday) after 6:30pm.
The CLAT Result 2019 including merit list and individual scorecard will get published on the university’s official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The Common Law Admission Test or also popular as CLAT is a national level law entrance examination conducted on annual basis for offering admission into B.A LL.B, B.B.A LL.B, B.Com LL.B, and B.Sc LL.B courses.
The CLAT exam was conducted on May 26. An online window for download of CLAT Result 2019 will also be hosted on the exam convener Cuttack National Law University’s homepage. Earlier, the provisional and final CLAT Answer Key 2019 was released respectively on May 31 and June 7. As and when the NLU Law Result 2019 gets declared, the scorecard and merit list can be checked online.
Steps to check CLAT Result 2019: View NLU merit list, score
Step 1: Visit the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
Step 2: Search for link reading download CLAT Result 2019 or NLU Law Result 2019
Step 3: Click on it and then enter the required details
Step 4: Hit submit button to view your CLAT Result 2019
Step 5: The scorecard having marks scored in CLAT Result 2019 or NLU Law Result 2019 will be shown on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates on clearing the CLAT Result 2019 are eligible to appear for admission process of 21 National Law Universities (NLUs). However, final seat allotment is done on taking into account several parameters like candidate’s rank in CLAT Result 2019, merit list, document verification and number of applicant preferred the said NLU.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Now Available in India
- Air India Express with 185 Passengers Hit by Bird, Returns to Mumbai Airport
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s